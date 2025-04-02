Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of MasterBrand worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of MasterBrand by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in MasterBrand by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 39.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBC opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.85 million.

MasterBrand declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, Director Robert Crisci bought 20,000 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,404.80. This trade represents a 43.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,618.08. This trade represents a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

