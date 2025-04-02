Boston Family Office LLC Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,068,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,989,000 after buying an additional 1,391,854 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Kenvue by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,215,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 893,557 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 131,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

