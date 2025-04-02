Boston Family Office LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.3 %

JHG opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $46.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

