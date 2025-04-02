Boston Family Office LLC Raises Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC owned 0.50% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTL opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

