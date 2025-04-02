Boston Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,312.6% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 35,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,414,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,553,000 after buying an additional 464,100 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $374.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

