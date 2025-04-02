Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 4,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 26,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Borealis Foods Trading Down 7.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc operates as a food technology company that develops plant-based ready-to-eat meals. The company also developed ambient ready-to-eat high-protein meals for U.S. and global humanitarian food programs. Its products include Chef Woo, a plant based instant ramen meals that provides with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles.

