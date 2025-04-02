Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOOT shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BOOT

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $110.98 on Friday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $95.28 and a one year high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,282.26. The trade was a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.