Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,594,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,105 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 6.84% of Boise Cascade worth $308,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 234.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $98.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average is $126.93. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $95.30 and a 12-month high of $155.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

In other news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,292.84. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

