BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Down 10.4% – Time to Sell?

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $362.33 and last traded at $363.60. 737,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 865,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $406.01.

The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $539.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.12.

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

