Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($112.37) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Down 1.0 %

BJDX stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $1.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.38. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $316.92.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

