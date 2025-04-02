Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($112.37) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Down 1.0 %
BJDX stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $1.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.38. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $316.92.
About Bluejay Diagnostics
