Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,577,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after purchasing an additional 553,389 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,084,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,164,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,506,000 after buying an additional 158,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,680,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $327,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $204,876.32. The trade was a 61.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $296,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,599.28. The trade was a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,450 shares of company stock worth $1,369,342. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKWD. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.56 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.