Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,327 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.01% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $886,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $2,211,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $703,000.

NAPR opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

