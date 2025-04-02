Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $73.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

