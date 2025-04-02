Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
BSL stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $14.84.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
