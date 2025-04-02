Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

BSL stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 42,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $847,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

