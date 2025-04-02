BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the February 28th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

BUI stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. 39,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $24.94.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $260,000.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

