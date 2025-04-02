BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the February 28th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
BUI stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. 39,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $24.94.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
Featured Stories
