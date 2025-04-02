BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 573.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 39,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,164. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

See Also

