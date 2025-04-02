BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. 110,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,156. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $11.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.63.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
