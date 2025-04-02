BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. 110,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,156. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $11.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.63.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLE. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 99,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 20.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,889,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $301,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

