BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 405,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 407,142 shares.The stock last traded at $14.27 and had previously closed at $14.35.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2872 per share. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.65%. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
–
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- SPY, QQQ: The S&P 500 Bounce: Relief Rally or Head Fake?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.