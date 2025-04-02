BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 405,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 407,142 shares.The stock last traded at $14.27 and had previously closed at $14.35.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2872 per share. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.65%. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CF Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,501,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 943,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 98,210 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

