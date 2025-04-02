BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Updates FY26 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $504-534 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.45 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.080-0.100 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.91.

BB stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.27. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.56 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 155,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $573,399.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,831.36. This trade represents a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 14,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $53,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 238,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,923.84. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,221 shares of company stock valued at $925,655. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

