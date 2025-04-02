BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 8,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 160,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BitFuFu in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FUFU

BitFuFu Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $719.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BitFuFu had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $99.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BitFuFu Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BitFuFu

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUFU. Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BitFuFu in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in BitFuFu by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in BitFuFu during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BitFuFu during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.