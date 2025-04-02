Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Issues Earnings Results

Bioventix (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported GBX 72.27 ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bioventix had a net margin of 59.51% and a return on equity of 69.09%.

Bioventix Stock Down 1.0 %

Bioventix stock opened at GBX 2,400 ($31.03) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,879.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,347.62. Bioventix has a 52-week low of GBX 2,355 ($30.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,800 ($62.06). The company has a market cap of £125.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.35.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

