Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2025

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCGGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Binah Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 205.99% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter.

Binah Capital Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of BCG opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.41. Binah Capital Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

About Binah Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Binah Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Binah Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Binah Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.