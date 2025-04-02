Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Binah Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 205.99% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter.
Binah Capital Group Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of BCG opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.41. Binah Capital Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.
About Binah Capital Group
