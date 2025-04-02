Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Shares Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 4,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 465,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bicara Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.01 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,169,000. Red Tree Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $55,230,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,913,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,175,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,265 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,000,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 343,059 shares in the last quarter.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

