Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading 8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 694,543,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 795% from the average session volume of 77,574,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -515.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.03.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.