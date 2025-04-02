Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading 8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) rose 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 638,621,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 732% from the average daily volume of 76,714,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Trading Up 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £4.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.03.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

