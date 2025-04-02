Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Up 8% – Here’s What Happened

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 447,169,156 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 506% from the average daily volume of 73,769,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Up 8.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -515.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.03.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

