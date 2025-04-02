Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Shares Up 2.8% – Should You Buy?

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.04. 144,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 482,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beta Bionics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million.

In other Beta Bionics news, insider Mike Mensinger acquired 33,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $566,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,323. This trade represents a 129.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hadley Harbor Aggre Wellington bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,901,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,327,183. This trade represents a 34.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

