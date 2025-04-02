Best Ecommerce Stocks Worth Watching – April 2nd

Walmart, GameStop, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, BellRing Brands, Regal Rexnord, and Post are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares in companies that drive the buying and selling of goods and services via online platforms. These stocks typically include retailers, digital marketplaces, and companies that provide supporting technologies such as payment processing and logistics, offering investors exposure to the fast-growing world of digital commerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,912,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,977,927. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.51.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. 8,066,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,999,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 124.78 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.14. 1,784,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,419. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $998.10. 128,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,162. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $874.98 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,022.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,077.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

NYSE:BRBR traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,769. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.42. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Regal Rexnord stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.90. The company had a trading volume of 407,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $111.15 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Post (POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

POST traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.51. 222,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,943. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.73. Post has a 52 week low of $99.62 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

