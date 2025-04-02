Best Casino Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 2nd

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, and MGM Resorts International are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that operate casinos and related gaming facilities. These companies generate revenue primarily through gambling and may also offer complementary services such as hotels, entertainment, and dining, making them a key component of the leisure and hospitality industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE FLUT traded up $7.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.33. 991,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,053. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,047.37. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $299.73.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.43. 4,297,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,609,894. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,848. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18.

