Best Cannabis Stocks To Research – April 1st

Innovative Industrial Properties, Tilray, Gibraltar Industries, Canopy Growth, Quantum Biopharma, Indivior, and Turning Point Brands are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of companies that operate within the cannabis industry, which includes cultivation, processing, distribution, and retail of cannabis and related products. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the rapidly growing and evolving market driven by both medicinal and recreational demand, while also facing unique regulatory and market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.13. 273,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,360. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. 8,168,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,374,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $622.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.13. Tilray has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,649. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROCK

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

CGC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,298,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,813. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $162.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

Shares of QNTM stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 291,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,315. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.37. Quantum Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $46.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QNTM

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of INDV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 231,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,163. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. Indivior has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INDV

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.51. 29,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,184. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.27. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPB

Further Reading