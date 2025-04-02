Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Diageo has a 52 week low of $103.70 and a 52 week high of $149.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,175,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 61,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

