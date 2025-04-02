Benchmark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Benchmark from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 147.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Hut 8 in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hut 8

Hut 8 Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

HUT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,680,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,321. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hut 8 has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 832.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.