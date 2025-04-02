BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Up 25.7% in March

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 96,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BCB Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $169.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

