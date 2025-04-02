Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Battalion Oil had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 137.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

Battalion Oil Stock Performance

Shares of BATL opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. Battalion Oil has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $7.08.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.

