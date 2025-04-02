Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Battalion Oil had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 137.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.
Battalion Oil Stock Performance
Shares of BATL opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. Battalion Oil has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $7.08.
Battalion Oil Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Battalion Oil
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- SPY, QQQ: The S&P 500 Bounce: Relief Rally or Head Fake?
Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.