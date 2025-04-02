Barclays Initiates Coverage on BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.70.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BOKF

BOK Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

BOK Financial stock opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.26. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $121.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $6,138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.