Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$149.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$163.00 price target on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$138.04 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$109.02 and a 12-month high of C$151.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$142.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$135.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.20%.

In other news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 3,238 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.87, for a total value of C$482,024.87. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

