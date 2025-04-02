Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.52 and traded as high as $26.54. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 279,141 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Banco de Chile from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.1037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

