Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG) Issues Earnings Results

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.53 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust had a net margin of 107.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.72%.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Stock Performance

LON:BGCG traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 270 ($3.49). The stock had a trading volume of 127,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,114. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 175.78 ($2.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 285.88 ($3.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 258.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.81. The stock has a market cap of £157.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to produce long term capital growth by investing in an actively managed portfolio of Chinese companies. Up to a maximum of 20% of assets may be invested in companies not listed on a public market (measured at time of purchase). We invest on a long-term (5 year) perspective, and have a strong preference for growth.

