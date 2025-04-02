Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG) Issues Earnings Results

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.53 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust had a net margin of 107.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.72%.
Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Stock Performance
LON:BGCG traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 270 ($3.49). The stock had a trading volume of 127,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,114. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 175.78 ($2.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 285.88 ($3.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 258.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.81. The stock has a market cap of £157.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.55.
Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Company Profile
