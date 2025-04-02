Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in March

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 276,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BADFF shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

