B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.94. B2Gold shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 4,823,430 shares trading hands.
B2Gold Trading Up 1.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -96.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.