B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.94. B2Gold shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 4,823,430 shares trading hands.

B2Gold Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -96.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

