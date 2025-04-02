B. Riley Predicts Titan Machinery FY2026 Earnings

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Titan Machinery in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the company will earn ($1.76) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s FY2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

TITN has been the topic of several other reports. Baird R W raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $16.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Titan Machinery news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer purchased 22,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $379,078.92. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 135,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,580.04. This represents a 19.96 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

