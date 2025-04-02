B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 116,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,565. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $17.69.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.01%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

