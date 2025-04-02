B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,261.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $488.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

