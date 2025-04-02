B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 3,510 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ANSYS by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $320.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.45. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.82 and a twelve month high of $363.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

