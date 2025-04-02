B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 14,224 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.07% of Boot Barn worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOOT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,150,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,699,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 56.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,638,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $110.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $95.28 and a one year high of $176.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.83.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,282.26. The trade was a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.92.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

