B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 14 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venator Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,112,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,203.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $7,015.00 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,469.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8,458.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVR. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

