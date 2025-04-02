B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,819 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,759,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,686 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,402,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,435,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,035,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,885,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127.67. This trade represents a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $3,588,712.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,213,814.03. This represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $104.01 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $90.12 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

