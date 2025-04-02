B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $808,783,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $188,838,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,482,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,609,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,561,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 446.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 749,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,019,000 after acquiring an additional 612,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,318.26. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,496.46. The trade was a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

