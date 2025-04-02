B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 4,332 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Rambus by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 18,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $94,368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rambus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,184,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after buying an additional 68,975 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,513,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,559,282.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,064.82. The trade was a 35.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $308,672.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,080. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,952 shares of company stock worth $4,992,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

