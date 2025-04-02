B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stock Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth about $11,028,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,724,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 138,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,263,000 after acquiring an additional 102,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIB opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $3.8119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $15.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.88%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on CIB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

